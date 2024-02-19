MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a woman in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Nashua and Maple streets around 1:30 p.m. spoke with witnesses who said two males had just gotten out of a black car and shoot toward the building, according to police.

An investigation determined a woman outside the home had been hit in the arm and suffered a non-life-threatening injuries. The building was also damaged.

Johaly Maria, 22, of Manchester, was later arrested in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

