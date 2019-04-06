Suspect arrested in Manchester, NH stabbing

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Manchester, New Hampshire, police say.

Jeremy Green was arrested early Saturday morning in connection with a stabbing that left one man injured, according to a release issued by officers.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening laceration on his face.

Green is facing first-degree assault charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 603-668-8711 reference case number 19-4677.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)