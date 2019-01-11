Suspect arrested in New Year’rs Eve stabbing, armed robbery in Public Garden

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 21-year-old Lynn man has been arrested in connection with a violent armed robbery in the Boston Public Garden on New Year’s Eve, officials said.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s Fugitive Unit arrested Joshua Enos in the area of 580 Essex St. in Lynn about 3:20 p.m. Thursday, according to police. He was wanted on a warrant out of Boston Municipal Court on charges including armed robbery, armed kidnapping with serious bodily injury, and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

The charges stem from an alleged attack in the Public Garden around 10 p.m. during which the victims said they were walking through the Public Garden whne they were approached by three men who demanded their money before stabbing one of them and forcing him to withdraw money from a nearby ATM.

Investigators recently released a surveillance image of a suspect wanted in connection with the crime.

