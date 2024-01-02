DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police arrested a suspect in connection with one of two shootings in Dorchester on the first day of the year.

Avante Young-Dabney, 19, of Dorchester, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and armed assault with intent to murder.

Boston Police said officers were first called to the scene near the corner of Washington Street and Normandy Street shortly before 9 p.m. Monday following report of a person shot.

Authorities arrived and found a juvenile female suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses told officers that a suspect fled towards an apartment on Castlegate Road. After multiple attempts to have the individuals inside open the door, three individuals emerged, one of whom was determined to be the shooting suspect, identified as Young-Dabney.

Young-Dabney is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

