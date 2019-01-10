Suspect arrested in New Year’s Eve shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police arrested a 19-year-old man on Wednesday in connection with a New Year’s Eve shooting in Dorchester.

Officers investigating a non-fatal Dec. 31 shooting in the area of 1439 Dorchester Ave. executed a search warrant that led to the recovery of a 5.7 caliber FN Herstal handgun and a loaded .380-caliber Ruger LCP handgun with a laser sight, according to Boston police.

The discovery led to the arrest of Yusuf Mohamed, of South Boston, who was apprehended without incident in the area of 4 Orton Marotta Way.

Mohamed is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Dorchester District Court on charges including assault with intent to murder, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

