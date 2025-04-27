A man has been arrested in connection with a random stabbing incident in Haverhill on Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing downtown around 9:30 a.m. found two victims suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. One was taken to the hospital to be treated.

After an investigation, Brian Scrooc, 37, was arrested on criminal charges.

Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact the Haverhill Police Department, Detective Campbell at (978) 373-1212 ext. 1570.