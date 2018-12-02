Suspect arrested in Rehoboth after police chase ends in crash

REHOBOTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver is facing several charges after leading police on a wild chase that started in Rehoboth and came to a crashing end in Seekonk, police say.

Officers tried pulling over 33-year-old Jonathan Cruz for driving erratically on Route 44, but he took off leading them on a chase all over town, according to a release issued by the Rehoboth Police Department.

In an attempt to elude officers, Cruz allegedly lost control of his vehicle several times, once striking a tree directly outside of the police and fire headquarters.

Officers lost sight of Cruz, who was weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed and alerted Seekonk police of the issue.

Cruz was found a short time later, in Seekonk where he had crashed into another tree.

He was extricated and taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

He is facing several charges including, failure to stop for police, operating to endanger and leaving the scene of property damage.

