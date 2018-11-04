Suspect arrested in Roxbury double stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Roxbury man has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing in Boston on Halloween, police said.
Shawn Padilla, 39, was arrested in Pembroke Saturday in connection with a double stabbing on Cedar Street about 7:25 p.m. Wednesday that left one man with life-threatening injuries.
The other male victim suffered what police say are considered non-life-threatening injuries.
Padilla is expected to be arraigned Monday on charges including assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
