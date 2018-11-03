Suspect arrested in shooting at Dartmouth College

HANOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police arrested a Lebanon, New Hampshire man Saturday in connection with a shooting at Dartmouth College that prompted school officials to order students to shelter in place.

Gage Young, 22, was arrested in connection with the non-fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man around 9:45 p.m. Friday on the campus of Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire.

The victim, whose name has not been released, is in stable condition.

Young is expected to be arraigned Monday on a second-degree assault charge.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Hanover police at 603-643-2222.

