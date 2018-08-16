BOSTON (WHDH) - A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting late Wednesday night behind the Mass. Ave. MBTA station, state police say.

Troopers responding to a reported shooting at the Southwest Corridor Park learned that a 34-year-old man had been shot multiple times and had been taken to a Boston-area hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

The suspect, Lishuan Gay, 26, was arrested in a courtyard in the area of Columbus Avenue and Dilworth Street after troopers found him hiding under a stairwell. State police say they found a loaded Jimenez Arms 9mm pistol in his backpack.

Gay is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Roxbury District Court.

