LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect is facing criminal charges after shooting a 15-year-old girl in Lynn on Friday, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot on North Common Terrace around 7:30 p.m. found the teen suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the stomach, according to police.

She was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she is expected to be OK.

No additional information was immediately available.

