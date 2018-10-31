Suspect arrested in shots fired incident that locked down Chelsea school

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was arrested in connection with a shots fired incident that prompted a lockdown at an elementary school in Chelsea on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired near the Shurtleff School at 99 Hawthorn St. around 1:30 p.m. arrested one suspect and recovered a firearm outside of the building, according to the Chelsea Police Department.

A search is underway for additional suspects in the area of Congress Avenue, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

An investigation is ongoing.

