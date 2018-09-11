Suspect arrested in string of stabbings, purse-snatchings in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 25-year-old man is facing armed robbery and assault charges after allegedly stabbing a woman in the leg during a violent purse-snatching in Mattapan late Monday night that police say may be one of a series of attacks he’s responsible for.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery in the area of 643 Walk St. about 10:53 p.m. spoke with a victim, who provided a description of her attacker before being transported to an area hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening stab wounds, according to Boston police.

The officers immediately recognized that the description the woman provided matched others provided by previous victims of similar incidents in the area.

Soon after, police arrested Walker Browning, 25, of Mattapan, who matched the description and was found to be in possession of a knife.

“Based off of the description provided and the similarities to prior robberies of female victims, several of whom had been stabbed, detectives were able to identify Browning as the suspect,” police wrote in a post on the department’s website.

Browning is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Dorchester District Court on charges of armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, and intent to rob while armed.

