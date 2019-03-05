Suspect arrested in violent East Boston armed robbery

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lynn man is facing criminal charges in connection with a violent armed robbery in East Boston, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery in the area of 434 Border St. about 10 a.m. spoke with a victim who said he had been attacked by three males and robbed of his backpack and a gold chain, according to Boston police.

The victim, who said he was punched and kicked, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Then, around 1:36 p.m., officers learned that two of the suspects had been spotted in the area of Meridian and West Eagle streets.

Brian Cornejo, 21, was arrested on charges of armed robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon.

The second suspect, whose name was not released because he is 17, was released to the Department of Youth Services on an outstanding warrant.

Cornejo is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in East Boston District Court.

