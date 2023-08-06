WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Waltham man is facing criminal charges in connection with a stabbing on Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at 94 Adams St. around 11:15 a.m. found a man suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Waltham Police Department. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

Soon after, Thiago Oliveira, 33, was arrested on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, criminal threatening, and assault with a dangerous weapon. He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Waltham District Court.

Police say they believe there is no threat to the general public at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.

