Suspect arrested in Wareham hobby shop break-in

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Bourne man accused of breaking into a hobby shop in Wareham last month will be arraigned on burglary charges on Wednesday.

Officers investigating an early morning Feb. 21 break-in at Wreckless Hobbies during which a suspect smashed their way into the shop and stole multiple items valued above $3,500 identified Andrew Darby 29, as their suspect after a similar incident in Foxborough, according to police.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers executing a search warrant at Darby’s Beach Street home placed him under arrest after allegedly finding several previously stolen items.

Darby was ordered held on $10,000 cash bail pending his arraignment in Wareham District Court on charges of breaking and entering into a building during the nighttime to commit a felony, larceny from a building, and vandalizing property.

In a statement, Acting Police Chief John Walcek, said, “The cooperation among the multiple police agencies resulted in this suspect being taken off of the streets. The detectives involved did a tremendous job in following-up and bringing this case to a successful conclusion.”

