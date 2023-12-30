WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing an armed assault to murder charge in connection with a stabbing in Worcester late Friday night that left a person hospitalized with serious injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 765 Main St. around 9:45 p.m. found a 43-year-old man suffering from stab wounds, according to Worcester police. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

During a follow-up investigation, police identified a man and woman who may have been involved and distributed their picture across the department.

An officer working a detail in the area of Austin and Irving street saw two people who matched the description and took the male into custody, according to police. A pat frisk allegedly revealed a knife with dried blood on it and other evidence linking him to the stabbing.

The man, later identified as 35-year-old Jose Rivera, of Main Street, was arrested on a charge of armed assault to murder.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

