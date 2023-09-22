LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lowell are investigating a shooting in the city’s downtown area that left a man wounded and another in custody.

The Lowell Police Department said a male suspect was arrested after officers were called to the area of 200 Market St. just after noon on Friday for a report of a shooting.

According to Lowell PD, arriving officers soon gathered a description of a suspect, leading to police spotting a similar-looking individual allegedly running from the area.

Police then stopped the individual and found a silver handgun on the person, leading to his arrest on not only a charge of illegal possession of a firearm but also “several unrelated outstanding warrants,” according to a news release from the department.

Meanwhile, patrol units were able to locate another male inside of a nearby apartment, suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

After first aid was given, police said the gunshot victim was taken to a Boston-area hospital via air ambulance for further treatment.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” the news release stated. “Preliminary indications suggest that this was an isolated incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lowell Police at (978) 937-3200.”

