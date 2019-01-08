Suspect arrested, more sought after man shot in Methuen McDonald’s parking lot

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a man in a McDonald’s parking lot in Methuen over the sale of two car doors Monday night, police said.

Yolanda Hernandez faces an assault and battery charge as a result of an ongoing investigation into the shooting, according to police.

Officers responding to the Haverhill Street restaurant around 11 p.m. found the victim, whose name has not been released, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon said.

The victim was allegedly trying to sell two car doors he had listed online when he was approached by about 10 men who got out of three cars, took the doors, and got into a scuffle with the victim, Solomon said.

Although 11 rounds were fired, the victim, who was with his wife, was hit twice and stumbled into the McDonald’s, where someone helped him until paramedics arrived at the restaurant.

He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Methuen police.

