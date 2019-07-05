Suspect arrested on gun charges after leading Stoughton police on foot chase

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is set to be arraigned on weapons charges after Stoughton police say he was found to be in possession of a loaded gun after leading officers on a brief foot chase on Thursday.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance on 7th Street were told to look for a Jeep, which they found backing out of the driveway, according to Stoughton police.

After telling the driver, later identified as Tyler Trowers, to get out of the vehicle so they could discuss the alleged disturbance, police say he jumped out and fled into a wooded area, where he was subdued with a stun gun after reaching for his pocket.

As he was being placed under arrest, he was allegedly found to be in possession of a .45-caliber firearm.

Trowers was slated to be arraigned Friday in Stoughton District Court on numerous charges.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, police said, “A terrific job by the officers working yesterday resulted in a safe ending for everyone.”

