Suspect arrested on gun charges after leading Tewksbury police on foot chase

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cambridge man was ordered held on $5,000 bail after Tewksbury police say he was found to be in possession of a loaded gun after leading officers on a brief foot chase Saturday.

Officers responded to reports of a large group of people fighting outside the Mobil Gas Station on Main Street around 2 a.m., according to a release issued by the department.

There they found the group of individuals involved and began stopping them one by one.

Dimitri E. Solis, 19, was spotted leaving the scene on foot and refused to stop for police.

Once they caught up with him, they were able to recover a loaded 9 mm handgun from his waistband.

He was taken into custody following a brief struggle and arraigned in Lowell District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)