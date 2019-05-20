Suspect arrested on mayhem charge in connection with Worcester stabbing

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A Worcester man is facing a mayhem charge in connection with a stabbing on Saturday that left a man with a severe head injury, police said.

Officers were flagged down on Main Street about 7:50 p.m. by a man who had just been stabbed in the head, according to Worcester police.

An investigation led to officers identifying the suspect as Joel Ramos, 34, of Worcester, who allegedly stabbed the man following a dispute.

Ramos was located Sunday morning in the area of 824 Main St. and arrested on charges of mayhem and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Worcester District Court.

