BOSTON (WHDH) - Police arrested a Randolph man for operating under the influence after finding him asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle in Mattapan on Thursday morning.

Marshley Dauphin, 29, was arrested on firearm and motor vehicle related charges.

Officers responding to a report of a person passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle near the intersection of Wellington Hill Street and Deering Road found Dauphin asleep inside the vehicle, with the engine running and the brake lights on, according to Boston police.

While conducting an investigation on scene, officers recovered a .40 caliber FN FNX-40 handgun from inside the vehicle, police said.

Dauphin will appear in Dorchester District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)