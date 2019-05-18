Suspect arrested on weapons charges after Boston traffic stop uncovers loaded gun

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing several weapons charges after police say a motor vehicle stop Friday evening in Hyde Park revealed a loaded gun.

Officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force pulled 21-year-old Jalani Tinnis-Edwards over in the area of 950 American Legion Highway around 6:15 p.m., according to a release issued by city police.

During the traffic stop, officers said they noticed Tinnis-Edwards tense when going to remove a backpack from his shoulder.

Officers searched the bag and found a loaded Ruger A95 9mm with one round in the chamber and ten rounds of ammunition in the magazine, police say.

Tinnis-Edwards will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on several weapons charges including unlawful possession of a firearm.

