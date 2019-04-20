Suspect arrested on weapons charges after Fitchburg traffic stop uncovers loaded gun

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A Leominster man is facing several weapons charges after police say a motor vehicle stop Friday evening in Fitchburg revealed a loaded pistol.

Troopers who stopped a Hyundai Sonata for failing to stop at a stop sign on North Street about 6:30 p.m. noticed a passenger, later identified as 21-year-old Benjamin Rosado, was moving in a way that suggested he was hiding something on his body.

After removing Rosado from the car, state police say a loaded .40-caliber Smith and Wesson pistol fell to the floor.

Further investigation allegedly determined the firearm had been reported stolen.

Rosado, who was wanted on outstanding warrants, was additionally charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm without FID card, possession of ammunition without FID card, improper storage of a firearm and failure to wear a seat belt.

He was ordered held without bail pending his arraignment Monday in Fitchburg District Court.

