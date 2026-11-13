BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A Billerica man was charged in federal court Friday and is accused of selling homemade guns, also known as ghost guns.

Aaron Brown, 46, was arrested after an investigation Friday morning.

Billerica police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Massachusetts State Police were at a home on Richardson Street.

Neighbors said they couldn’t believe it.

“Shocked, very shocked,” Jodie Hauser said. “Because that’s not Billerica.”

In court documents, federal prosecutors showed images of rifles that Brown allegedly put together with parts and ammunition from out of state.

Prosecutors also said Brown was previously convicted of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in Essex County and has served time.

Court documents quote Brown telling an informant that he “wasn’t going back to prison,” and said that if he were caught, he would force officers to shoot him.

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