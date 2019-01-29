Suspect arrested, victim identified in deadly Lowell stabbing

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing near the University of Massachusetts at Lowell campus Monday night, officials said.

Victor Crespo, 21, of Lowell, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge in connection with the fatal stabbing Asiatic Alvarez, 18, of Lowell, who was found fatally stabbed in the area of Lawrence Drive about 7 p.m., according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office.

Authorities say an investigation suggests Crespo and Alvarez had agreed to meet to exchange money for marijuana prior to the stabbing.

Crespo, who was arrested in Lowell without incident, is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Lowell District Court.

