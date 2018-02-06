Suspect arrested, victim safe in widely shared child porn

MILLBROOK, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say a man wanted for a child porn video being shared around the world has been arrested.

WSFA-TV reports that 44-year-old Germaine Moore turned himself in to Millbrook Police around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. He is charged with sexual assault of a child, distribution of video depicting the assault and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

News outlets report that the victim has been located and is safe.

Crime Stoppers executive director Tony Garrett tells Al.com that more charges are expected.

State Bureau of Investigation Lt. Brooke Walker says Moore’s fiancee was arrested Monday night and is not cooperating.

Moore also is wanted in Detroit, where prosecutors allege that he sexually assaulted three girls.

The video circulating on Facebook and other social media as far as Colorado and France shows a young girl performing oral sex on an adult.

Montgomery Police charged 42-year-old Jerrell Washington with distributing it, and warn that anyone who shares the video, even in outrage, can be charged as well.

