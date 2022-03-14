BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A car that matches the description of a vehicle wanted in connection with three hit-and-run crashes that occurred on Monday morning has been pulled over in Boston.

A gray 2007 Volkswagen Jetta with the same decal and license plate as the car that was reported to be involved in a hit-and-run on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian on Pleasant Street in Brookline, and a hit-and-run on Harvard Street in Brookline was pulled over on the Columbia Road off-ramp on Interstate 93 around 6 p.m., state police say.

Troopers said the driver was transported to an area hospital for undisclosed reasons.

All of the incidents were reported between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., police noted.

Johanny Quezada told 7NEWS that she was struck by the suspect while driving on Memorial Drive.

“I was in the far right lane, I was hit at a red light and when I pulled over to try and talk to the driver and exchange information, she just sped up and kept on going,” said Quezada. “I’m glad to see this person will be off the road for a little bit.”

