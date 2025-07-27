QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Quincy after dozens of vehicles were vandalized early Saturday morning.

Residents in north Quincy, particularly on Newbury Street, began calling police after they found their vehicles with deep scratches around 8 a.m., police said.

Surveillance video shows a person in all black with their face covered approach a vehicle and scratch it.

Investigators say they received reports of more than 30 vehicles being vandalized.

Anyone with information is urged to call Quincy police.

