BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say a suspect has been charged in connection with a homicide investigation at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury.

Michael Perry, 37, of Boston was initially charged with Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon and will now be charged with Murder.

On Sunday around 8 p.m., officers responded to the 12th floor of the building for a wellbeing check. Upon arrival, they knocked and announced their presence and purpose multiple times with no response.

Once they gained entry to the apartment, police found 43-year-old Jose Aponte dead inside the apartment. Officers said they gained verbal contact with a second person inside the apartment, later identified as Perry.

Prosecutors say Perry had a knife and another weapon in his hands and moved aggressively toward the officers. The officers then fired foam project tiles, prompting Perry to drop the weapons and try to escape police by climbing out of a 12th floor window. However, his clothes got caught on a handle and he was left dangling outside the window.

A SWAT team broke the window on the 11th floor and was able to rescue Perry, who as taken to the hospital and later arrested.

Perry is set to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court.

