Suspect charged in death of missing man found buried in Worcester basement denied bail

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A suspect charged in the death of a missing man was found buried in a shallow grave in the basement of a house in Worcester on Saturday has been ordered held without bail.

Thomas Garon, 53, of Worcester, was arraigned Wednesday in Worcester District Court on several criminal charges in connection with the death 68-year-old Marcelino Mueces, including disinterment of a body, identity theft, and misleading a police investigation.

Garon is now entering the courtroom. pic.twitter.com/6yE4Dlld5y — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) March 6, 2019

Officers investigating the Feb. 19 disappearance of Mueces found his vehicle on Villa Nova Street on Feb. 26, according to Worcester police. Following an investigation, detectives were granted a search warrant for 24 Penn Ave.

During a search of the property on Saturday, police say they found human remains in the basement that were later identified as Mueces.

As a result of the discovery, Garon was arrested. He has not been charged with murder.

Evidence uncovered during the course of the investigation indicated that Mueces’ body “had been moved several times before being buried in a grave in Garon’s cellar,” according to court documents.

Prosecutor Chris Hodgens: Garon claimed Mueces had never been in his house, but evidence revealed the body of Mueces was found in a shallow grave in the basement of the defendant’s apartment building. And that Garon had gotten a hold of the pay check Mueces had. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) March 6, 2019

“It’s hard. I mean this is a guy that did not go out. The only place we would go is for the karaoke,” said Mueces’ wife Yolanda Lopez.

An autopsy is being conducted in the hopes of determining Mueces’ manner of death.

“Mr. Mueces did suffer injuries so it is not a homicide at this time, but we certainly would classify it as a suspicious death,” Worcester Police Lt. Sean Murtha said.

Anyone with information can send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or send an anonymous web based message at worcesterma.gov/police. Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

Garon will remain behind bars pending the outcome of a dangerousness hearing on Friday.

