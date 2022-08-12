BOSTON (WHDH) - A man charged in a June shooting near Charlestown High School’s graduation was ordered held without bail Friday, pending a dangerousness hearing.

Djeison Resende, 21, of Brockton, was part of a large group of individuals in the area of Polk Street, near Charlestown High School where the graduation took place June 13.

Detectives who executed a search warrant at Resende’s residence found a weapon matching the ballistic evidence received at the location of the shooting. They also collected clothing consistent with the outfit Resende was wearing the day of the shooting. Resende faced a variety of charges including assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a firearm without a license.

The June shooting sent graduates and other attendees of the nearby Charlestown High School graduation running for cover. Police said that the incident was not related to the graduation, which was rescheduled.

“Our communities and our young people should never be subjected to the type of trauma and terror that this shooting inflicted,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

In June, police identified the vehicle used to flee the incident and arrested Tyrese Pina Marta, 19, of Dorchester, who was identified as the primary operator of the vehicle. Marta was arrested June 30.

On Tuesday, police asked for the public’s help identifying individuals seen in security footage taken from the incident.

