WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man charged in a Webster murder case appeared in court on Tuesday for his arraignment, a month after the alleged victim was first discovered.

Bernard Cusson Jr., 51, is facing a murder charge for the death of 39-year-old Joseph Bottis.

The arraignment came nearly a month after police originally found Bottis unresposive behind the Webster Commons Shopping Plaza on June 17.

Prosecutors said they believe Cusson beat the victim to death and that he was caught on surveillance video carrying large rocks to the alley where Bottis’s body was found.

Cusson is expected back in court next month.

