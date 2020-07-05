Suspect charged with murder after fatal shooting in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting early Sunday morning in Boston, officials said.

Officers responding to a shooting on Stonehurst Street after 3 a.m. found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead, police said.

Officers made an onsite arrest of Kristian Maraj, 22, of Dorchester, who was placed into custody without incident, according to police.

Maraj is being charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling and unlawful possession of ammunition, police said.

The arraignment will be held in Dorchester District Court.

