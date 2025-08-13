BOSTON (WHDH) - As a green Subaru is towed away, you can see several bullet holes along the driver’s side.

The car is the focus of an investigation into how and why two people were shot in Hyde Park this morning.

“This is not normal so we have all the feels,” said Mercia, who lives near the crime scene. “We have all the feels where a shooting happened in front of your home or your street. We have all the feels.”

People living along Farraday Street say they were surprised around 10 a.m. when gunfire erupted.

Home security camera caught the sound of several gunshots ringing out.

“Its a safe are as far as I’m concerned,” Rose Monroe said, who lives near the crime scene. “There’s a school behind us. We’re in a small, nice neighborhood. So its scary.”

Police say two people were taken from the street to local hospitals with life threatening injuries. Homicide detectives showed up to investigate.

Boston City Councilor Enrique Peppen, who represents the area, says police told him someone has been taken into custody.

“It definitely was a targeted event,” Peppen said. “This was not a random act of violence, this was gang related. To the residents, this is not a one off situation, just putting that out there.”

After combing through the car and the street, police have turned their attention to a home on the road. Lots of questions remain unanswered, leaving the community worried and sad.

“Something happened to someone. Just imagine the way I feel, someone gonna feel that way about their loved one,” said Carolyn, who lives near the scene.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)