Suspect charged with murder in shooting death of man in Dorchester, held without bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is being held without bail on murder charges after a fatal shooting earlier this week in Dorchester, authorities said.

Yaliek Allah-Barnes, 37, was arraigned Friday on a charge of murder for his role in the death of Derek Fitzpatrick, the Suffolk District Attorney’s office said Saturday. He was ordered held without bail.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 45 Bernard St. around noon on May 18 found Fitzpatrick suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Boston police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)