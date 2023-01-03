ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A man from Attleboro is facing a charge of burglary with assault after allegedly robbing an 80-year-old woman, who later died in a house fire according to officials.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced the arrest of Adam Rollins, 42, in connection with the case. The DA’s office said Rollins was arrested in Weymouth on Sunday, two months after the fatal, early-morning house fire in Attleboro.

What caused the fire at 30 Division St. on Nov. 18, 2022, remains under investigation, but soon after the flames were out, officials said firefighters found the body of Judith Henriques.

Through further investigation, law officials determined that the Attleboro resident had also been the victim of a burglary and assault before the fire.

Details on what led authorities to Adam Rollins have not yet been released. Officials added that the “cause and manner” of the victim’s death is still pending with the state Medical Examiner’s Office.

The DA’s announcement stated that Rollins would be arraigned in Attleboro District Court on 2 p.m. Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)