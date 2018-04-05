Suspect chased down after stealing woman’s purse in Lowell

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - A suspect was chased down after stealing a woman’s purse on Wednesday in Lowell.

William Berrios, 21 of Lowell, stole a woman’s purse moments after she left the TD Bank on Westford Street on Wednesday night.

The victim, Lynn Nguyen, began chasing the Berrios.

Nguyen’s two sons happened to be driving by in a van when they noticed their mother chasing the suspect. One of her sons, Hoang, pulled up in front of Berrios on the street and told his brother to open the door. That’s when Berrios ran directly into the door and fell.

The brothers were then able to hold down Berrios until police arrived on the scene.

In court on Wednesday, Berrios pleaded not guilty to the unarmed robbery even after admitting to police he stole the purse.

Nguyen and her two sons are doing well, and the purse was returned with everything inside.

Berrios is being held and has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation by the judge. Berrios is also required to stay away from the victim. He will return to court next month.

Alleged purse snatcher faces a judge in Lowell this afternoon…sent for a psych evaluation #7News pic.twitter.com/Y4tiw1iTxS — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) April 5, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)