COLUMBIA, N.H. (WHDH) - A suspect is dead after a shooting at a psychiatric hospital in Concord, New Hampshire Friday, officials said.

New Hampshire State Police announced around 4 p.m. that troopers had been called to New Hampshire Hospital.

Near 4:45 p.m., New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management confirmed the suspect was dead and said the situation had been contained. In their latest update moments before 5:30 p.m., the agency said the shooting “was contained to the front lobby” of the hospital.

“All patients are safe and there is no active threat to the public,” New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management said.

Officials said the scene remained active, though, while authorities investigated a suspicious vehicle.

“Please avoid the area at this time,” New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management said.

New Hampshire State Police said the shooting resulted in “multiple victims.”

SKY7-HD soon flying over the area spotted numerous emergency vehicles and personnel at work, with law enforcement units from the New Hampshire State Police, the Concord Police Department and the Merrimack County Sheriff’s Office all among those joining the response.

Police blocked some area roads and authorities were seen operating armored vehicles.

Near 5:45 p.m., a law enforcement robot could be seen operating near a U-Haul box truck parked in the area. The truck appeared to be taped off with yellow caution tape. Law enforcement personnel, themselves, were not approaching.

New Hampshire Hospital is located off Clinton Street in Concord. New Hampshire’s Department of Health and Human Services on its website describes the facility as the state’s “premier, acute psychiatric hospital.”

The hospital is located on a larger 120-acre campus and is typically tightly locked-down. Multiple state agencies also have facilities on the campus.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu released a statement on Facebook moments before 5 p.m. While the scene remained active, Sununu said the New Hampshire Hospital campus had been cleared.

“The state immediately mobilized, and first responders and law enforcement are on the scene,” Sununu said. “We will provide as many details as possible as this situation unfolds.”

Officials were preparing to provide updates in a press conference as of around 5:45 p.m.

New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen reacted on Facebook, in the meantime, saying she was “horrified by reports of a shooting at NH Hospital in Concord.”

“My heart goes out to all those impacted by this senseless violence,” she said. “I’m closely monitoring the situation.”

No further information was immediately available.

