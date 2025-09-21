NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police have detained a suspect in connection with a shooting at a country club in Nashua, New Hampshire on Saturday that left one person dead and several others wounded, officials said.

Officers responding to 911 calls from the Sky Meadow Country Club learned a man had entered the club and fired several gunshots, killing one man and leaving several others injured, according to a joint statement issued by Attorney General John M. Formella and Nashua Police Department Chief Kevin Rourke.

The suspected shooter was detained on-scene by Nashua police officers, and there is no present threat to the public. Initial reports indicating that there were two shooters were erroneous.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

