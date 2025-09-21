NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Nashua police have one person detained in connection with a shooting with multiple victims at a country club in Nashua, New Hampshire on Saturday.

Police say the incident at Sky Meadow Country Club involved multiple gunshot victims and an armed suspect who fled the scene and was later detained. Police initially said a second shooter was at large but have reviewed surveillance video and confirmed there was only one shooter.

There is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Nashua Police Department 603-594-3500.

U.S. Rep. Maggie Goodlander said in a statement that she was “closely monitoring the tragic reports of a shooting tonight at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua” and that her heart was with the victims, their families and the entire community.

