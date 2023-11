MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a stabbing in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday that left three people to the hospital, officials said.

Officers responded to the Capital Auto Auction on Londonderry Turnpike and took a suspect into custody, according to Manchester police.

No additional information was immediately available.

Manchester Police are at the Capital Auto Auction on Londonderry Turnpike for a stabbing. Three people are being transported to the hospital with injuries and a suspect has been detained. We want to thank everyone for staying out of the area while police investigate. pic.twitter.com/mASwwNjE3G — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) November 4, 2023

