BOSTON (WHDH) - A 23 year old from Whitman was arrested for attempted murder after police say a victim was kicked into a pit at an MBTA station.

MBTA Transit Police say Kedrian Perry Marshall was arrested after a male “violently kicked an unsuspecting individual” into a pit at State Street Station on Tuesday.

In an announcement posted to Twitter, Transit Police also shared an image showing someone about to be kicked by an individual wearing a backpack at the station, and another featuring the individual himself.

Image provided by the MBTA Transit Police Department

Officials said Marshall was arrested Wednesday after an intense investigation involving Transit police detectives. They also noted the victim was not injured at the time of the incident and declined medical services.

3/28 2PM at #MBTA State Street Sta. a male violently kicked an unsuspecting individual into the pit. After an intense investigation TPD detectives on 3/29 arrested Kedrian Perry Marshall, 23, of Whitman for Attempted Murder. The victim declined medical services/not injured. pic.twitter.com/afoax3KTqV — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) March 30, 2023

