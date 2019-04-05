Suspect facing attempted murder charge in Everett stabbing

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) – A 27-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with a non-fatal stabbing in Everett last month as authorities look into whether he was behind a deadly stabbing on the same street just 10 days later.

Victor Mariscal, of Everett, is expected to be arraigned Friday in Malden District Court on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury in connection with the March 16 stabbing of a 28-year-old man on Bradford Terrace, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan announced.

His arrest came days after authorities released a composite sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with a March 26 stabbing on Bradford Terrace that left 54-year-old Michael Star, of Everett, dead.

In a statement, Ryan said, “I am grateful to the public and the media for their assistance in helping investigators locate Mr. Mariscal. Ultimately a member of the public was able to identify the alleged suspect as a result of the sketch and through the diligent work of investigators assigned to my office, State Police, and Everett Police, we were able to place him into custody today.”

Ryan said the investigation into whether Mariscal was involved in the second incident is ongoing.

Everett police say they hope Mariscal’s arrest will help restore comfort to the neighborhood.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)