Suspect facing murder charge in connection with Worcester blaze that killed firefighter

WORCESTER, Mass. (WHDH) — A Worcester man was arraigned on a second-degree murder charge Friday in connection with the 5-alarm Worcester blaze that claimed the life of firefighter Christopher Roy.

Momah Kamara, 21, of Worcester, was arraigned in Worcester District Court on second-degree murder and burglary charges in connection with the Dec. 9 blaze that killed Roy after he became trapped on the second floor of the burning Lowell Street home.

Kamara’s indictment was announced Friday by Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early III and other city officials.

Early said Kamara was a former resident of the building and that investigators believe the fire was set in the basement.

Court documents- Kamara is a native of Sierra Leone who was charged, in Sept 2017, in a violent attack on his girlfriend. She said she was punched and strangled, but later refused to testify and the case was dropped.

The courtroom in packed with fire-fighters. The Fire Chief thanks the arson investigators.

