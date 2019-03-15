Suspect facing murder charge in connection with Worcester blaze that killed firefighter

WORCESTER (WHDH) - WORCESTER, Mass. (WHDH) — A Worcester man was arraigned on a second-degree murder charge Friday in connection with the 5-alarm Worcester blaze that claimed the life of firefighter Christopher Roy.
Momah Kamara, 21, of Worcester, was arraigned in Worcester District Court on second-degree murder and burglary charges in connection with the Dec. 9 blaze that killed Roy after he became trapped on the second floor of the burning Lowell Street home.
Kamara’s indictment was announced Friday by Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early III and other city officials.
Early said Kamara was a former resident of the building and that investigators believe the fire was set in the basement.
This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)