METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police were on scene of a homicide investigation in Methuen overnight into Tuesday morning.

The district attorney’s office confirmed one person died, saying that individual was found unresponsive in a home on Lyndale Avenue

Anthony Nunez-Romano, 26, of Methuen, was set to be arraigned Tuesday morning on murder and related firearms charges in connection to the incident.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

