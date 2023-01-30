Police in Atlanta, Georgia rescued a man accused of stealing a patrol car seconds before a train struck the vehicle.

Authorities say the patrol car was taken during a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

Officials say the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Mickal Parker, fled the scene at a high rate of speed and later lost control of the car, which overturned and stopped partly on a set of railroad tracks.

Parker remained trapped in a vehicle as a train headed in that direction, according to police. Officers were able to drag him out within seconds of the train striking the patrol car.

Parker was taken to Fulton County Jail, where he was facing charges including theft by taking, fleeing and eluding, and reckless driving.

The Atlanta Police Department released a statement saying it is proud of the officers who were able to resolve the incident without a fatality or serious injury.

(Copyright (c) 2022 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)