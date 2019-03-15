Suspect held on murder charge in connection with Worcester blaze that killed firefighter

WORCESTER (WHDH) - WORCESTER, Mass. (WHDH) — A West Boylston man was ordered held without bail on a second-degree murder charge Friday in connection with the 5-alarm Worcester blaze that claimed the life of firefighter Christopher Roy.

Momah Kamara, 21, was arraigned in Worcester District Court on chargest including second-degree murder, arson of a dwelling, armed burglary, and malicious destruction of a motor vehicle in connection with the Dec. 9 blaze that killed Roy after he became trapped on the second floor of the burning Lowell Street home.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Roy’s death was the result of smoke inhalation and the manner of his death was homicide.

Kamara’s indictment was announced Friday by Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early III and other city officials.

Early said Kamara was a former resident of the building and that investigators believe the fire was set in the basement.

In a statement, Early said, “Today’s indictment was the result of a long and intense investigation that started immediately after Firefighter Roy’s death and is ongoing. This investigation is an example of tremendous cooperation and coordination by local, state and federal agencies. I want to thank everyone involved for the many painstaking hours of hard work necessary to get us to where we are today.”

Kamara is due back in court April 24.

As for motive – Kamara had some disagreements with roommates when he lived in the building and had been asked to leave the apartment. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) March 15, 2019

Court documents- Kamara is a native of Sierra Leone who was charged, in Sept 2017, in a violent attack on his girlfriend. She said she was punched and strangled, but later refused to testify and the case was dropped. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) March 15, 2019

The courtroom in packed with fire-fighters. The Fire Chief thanks the arson investigators. pic.twitter.com/0J4q72Sx6X — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) March 15, 2019

