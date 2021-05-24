Suspect held without bail in connection with deadly Fall River shooting

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The mother of a 14-year-old boy who was one of two people killed in a shooting in Fall River last week became emotional in court as a suspect was arraigned in connection with the incident.

“He took my baby,” she can be heard saying.

Jeremy Holmes, 18, was ordered held on charges of carrying an illegal firearm, carrying a loaded illegal firearm and unlawful possession of a large-capacity firearm,in Fall River District Court Monday.

He was taken into custody at a Burlington hotel on Friday.

Officers responding to a reported shooting near Griffin Park on Tuesday found Miguel Sanjurjo, 14, and Jovaughn Antonio Mills, 29, both of Fall River, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the hospital.

A third victim, a 19-year-old Fall River man, was taken to Saint Anne’s Hospital before being transferred to Rhode Island Hospital for further treatment. He is expected to recover.

The incident remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe has been set up in support of Miguel’s family.

